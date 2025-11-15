Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd Snider, the 59-year-old Americana and alt-country singer known for his witty songwriting, has died days after he said he had been the victim of a “violent assault” in Utah.

His production company, Aimless, Inc., shared the news Saturday on social media, revealing Snider passed on Friday.

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?” the statement read.

“Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

On November 1, Snider claimed he was violently assaulted just before his scheduled show at The Commonwealth Room in South Salt Lake. The performance was canceled hours before it was set to begin. South Salt Lake police responded to the reported assault but were able to gather only limited information.

Todd Snider, 59, died Friday days after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia, being the victim of a ‘violent assault,’ and getting arrested for threatening hospital employees ( 2020 Invision )

The following day, Snider reportedly flagged someone down in downtown Salt Lake City to call the police, explaining that he needed a place to stay and wanted to go to the hospital, but police said they declined to transport him.

Later that same day, Snider arrived at Holy Cross Hospital. He reportedly argued with staff upon being discharged, yelling and cursing at them as he believed he was not ready to be released.

He reportedly left, then returned to the hospital, allegedly threatening staff with physical violence.

Police found Snider outside the hospital in a disoriented state and arrested him, with video capturing him pleading for medical care instead of being taken to jail.

On November 3, Snider spent a night in Salt Lake County Jail and was released the next day. His record label announced the cancellation of his fall tour, stating that Snider would be receiving the necessary medical treatment.

"Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time,” Aimless, Inc., said in a statement. “We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon.”

On Friday, his friends and family said Snider had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia after experiencing breathing trouble following his hospital stay. They asked fans to keep him in their thoughts and offer support.

Born on October 11, 1966, in Portland, Oregon, Snider was inspired by artists like Jerry Jeff Walker and his mentor John Prine. He developed a style known for its humor and sharp, conversational storytelling.

Jimmy Buffett was an early supporter of Snider, with Snider’s first two albums, Songs for the Daily Planet in 1994 and Step Right Up in 1996, being released under MCA/Margaritaville Records.

Over the next 30 years, Snider went on to build a loyal following with albums like East Nashville Skyline, The Devil You Know, and Agnostic Hymns & Stoner Fables.

He also frequently collaborated with other musicians and led the jam-driven supergroup Hard Working Americans.