Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider has reportedly been arrested and accused of threatening hospital staff after it was announced his recent tour had been suddenly canceled.

A statement on Snider’s Instagram account claimed that he had been the “victim of a violent assault” outside of his hotel in Salt Lake City, which left him unable to perform.

According to KUTV’s report, the singer, 59, was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital on Sunday, but he argued with staff, believing he was not ready to be released.

Snider then allegedly yelled and cursed at hospital employees. When he eventually left, the singer reportedly returned shortly afterwards to threaten staff with physical violence.

The singer was subsequently arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The Independent has reached out to the South Salt Lake Police Department for comment.

The Portland-native, who has released more than a dozen albums throughout his 30-year career, said in his social media statement that he would be taking time off from performing for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers from his injuries.

Aimless Inc., his management company, posted the statement on Snider’s Instagram page.

“We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates,” the press release said.

“Ahead of Todd Snider’s show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel.

“Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes.

“We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon.”

Snider was touring in support of his most recent effort, “High, Lonesome and Then Some,” which was released on October 17.

The singer’s website lists 11 tour dates for 2025 and an additional seven scheduled for January and February. The tour began on Thursday, with a day off on Friday for Halloween before Saturday’s event.

The nature of the assault has not been made clear. The Independent has reached out to Snider’s management team for comment.

In preparation for the tour, Snider’s team posted to his Instagram last week expressing their excitement for the upcoming performances.

“We pulled into the mountains of Colorado with some beautiful fall weather and new tunes to play in support of the new album,” the post read.

“Todd will be joined by an ace band of troubadours, including Joe Bisirri, Robbie Crowell, Ted Pecchio, Erica Blinn and Brooke Gronemeyer!”