Robbie Williams to play intimate Manchester gig later this month

Robbie Williams is set to play an intimate Manchester gig as part of Brits Week.

The Take That star will play at at Aviva Studios on 27 February.

The concert series, also featuring Grammy winner Olivia Dean and 1990s psychedelic rock band Spiritualized, raises money for War Child.

The 51-year-old Rock DJ singer will perform songs from his latest album, Britpop, and his debut solo LP, Life Thru A Lens, supported by indie pop band Lottery Winners.

This follows recent smaller venue shows in Glasgow, Liverpool, London, and Wolverhampton.

His Manchester concert precedes the Brit Awards ceremony at the city’s Co-op Arena on 28 February.

Clare Sanders-Wright, head of live music at War Child, said: “Our Brits Week 2026 shows kick off this week and all of us at War Child couldn’t be more grateful to everyone involved in making them happen, from the artists and their teams to the venues, partners like DHL, and everyone else behind the scenes.

“To add another headline show with Robbie Williams is incredible, and we’re sure fans are just as excited as we are.”

Man I Need singer Dean will perform at Manchester’s Albert Hall on February 26, while Spiritualized, who are best known for their 1997 album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space, will play at London’s EartH Theatre on February 18.

Other gigs will include guitarist Jack Savoretti and singer Katherine Jenkins playing at London’s Emerald Theatre on February 25, DJ Fatboy Slim performing at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on February 12, and Stargazing singer Myles Smith at the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on February 24.

All proceeds from the shows will go towards War Child’s work providing aid, education, specialist mental health support, and standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been impacted by war.

Tickets for Williams’ concert will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, with a pre-sale launch at 10am on Thursday.

A limited number of tickets for other shows are on sale now from the Brits Week website, which also features a £10 prize draw that gives fans the opportunity to win two tickets to see an artist of their choice.