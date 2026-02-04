Music legend to receive Songwriter Of The Year award at star-studded ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Noel Gallagher is set to be named Songwriter Of The Year at the Brit awards later this month.

Gallagher, who has achieved huge success both in Oasis and with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, has won multiple Brit awards in the past.

His latest accolade recognises exceptional songwriting talent, and is decided by a select panel of expert judges – with previous recipients including Ed Sheeran, Kid Harpoon, Raye and Charli xcx. Gallagher will accept the award at the ceremony in Manchester on February 28.

He is best known for being part of Britpop group Oasis alongside his brother Liam, which recently wrapped up its highly anticipated reunion world tour.

He wrote hit songs Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, and Champagne Supernova for the Manchester-based band before they split in 2009 following a fallout between the brothers.

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean are set to perform at the awards ceremony at Manchester’s Co-op Live, along with Wolf Alice and Mark Ronson ( Getty Images )

In August 2024, Oasis ended 16 years of speculation by confirming a return to the live stage for the Oasis Live 25 tour.

In the interim, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released four successful studio albums.

Chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee Stacey Tang said: ⁠”For more than three decades, Noel has crafted songs that have become part of our collective story – bold, brilliant, and always recognisable.

“His songs have soundtracked memories for multiple generations and defined the spirit of British music globally.

“Honouring Noel as Songwriter Of The Year celebrates a remarkable body of work and a creative force that continues to connect and inspire artists and fans worldwide.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean are each due to perform at the awards ceremony at Manchester’s Co-op Live, along with Wolf Alice and Mark Ronson.

Dean and Lola Young have received the most nominations for this year’s awards – with five nods each.

Singer Sam Fender, the most recent recipient of the Mercury Prize, was also nominated in four categories – including artist of the year, alternative rock act, best album, and best song for Rein Me In, his collaboration with Dean.

Meanwhile Britpop band Pulp scored their first nomination in 30 years for the best group category, while Lily Allen is nominated in three categories: best album, artist of the year, and pop act.