Who said it – Noel or Liam? Take the ultimate Gallagher brothers feud quiz
As Oasis prepare to share a stage again, we’re revisiting the barbs, bust-ups and backhanded compliments that defined one of rock’s most legendary sibling rivalries
Almost a year since announcing the long-awaited Oasis reunion, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will take to the stage for their first show together in 16 years.
It’s the moment fans never thought they’d see – not after all the fruit-throwing, Twitter tantrums, missed weddings, and the time one of them allegedly swung a guitar like an axe. But somehow, against the odds, the Gallagher brothers are back.
For over a decade, the pair have exchanged so many harsh words – in interviews, on stage, and especially on social media – it’s hard to remember who said what about whom.
One minute Liam’s calling Noel a potato, the next Noel’s calling Liam a man-child. Somewhere in the middle, a few heartfelt quotes slipped through, just to keep us guessing.
Now, as the Britpop icons prepare to share a stage again, we’re revisiting the barbs, bust-ups and backhanded compliments that defined one of rock’s most legendary sibling rivalries.
Think you can keep track of who said what? Let’s find out.
Share how you did in the comments.
