Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

oasis reunion

Who said it – Noel or Liam? Take the ultimate Gallagher brothers feud quiz

As Oasis prepare to share a stage again, we’re revisiting the barbs, bust-ups and backhanded compliments that defined one of rock’s most legendary sibling rivalries

Friday 04 July 2025 10:18 EDT
Comments
Liam and Noel Gallagher will take to the stage for their first show together in 16 years
Liam and Noel Gallagher will take to the stage for their first show together in 16 years (PA)

Almost a year since announcing the long-awaited Oasis reunion, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will take to the stage for their first show together in 16 years.

It’s the moment fans never thought they’d see – not after all the fruit-throwing, Twitter tantrums, missed weddings, and the time one of them allegedly swung a guitar like an axe. But somehow, against the odds, the Gallagher brothers are back.

For over a decade, the pair have exchanged so many harsh words – in interviews, on stage, and especially on social media – it’s hard to remember who said what about whom.

One minute Liam’s calling Noel a potato, the next Noel’s calling Liam a man-child. Somewhere in the middle, a few heartfelt quotes slipped through, just to keep us guessing.

Now, as the Britpop icons prepare to share a stage again, we’re revisiting the barbs, bust-ups and backhanded compliments that defined one of rock’s most legendary sibling rivalries.

Think you can keep track of who said what? Let’s find out.

Share how you did in the comments.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in