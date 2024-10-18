Zayn Malik admits he and Liam Payne ‘butted heads’ in emotional tribute to late One Direction bandmate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Zayn Malik has admitted he sometimes “butted heads” with Liam Payne in an emotional tribute to his late One Direction bandmate.

Malik, 31, posted a heartfelt message to his personal Instagram account shortly after One Direction shared a joint statement about Payne’s shock death after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Alongside a sweet photo of himself asleep in Payne’s lap on a tour bus, while Payne is also asleep slumped over on top of him, Malik wrote: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison. I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.

“I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I willcherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro”

In their joint statement, the members of One Direction wrote: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly.

“We love you Liam.”

Louis Tomlinson also shared a lengthier personal message remembering Payne.