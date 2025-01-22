Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey suffers blood clot in leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey has suffered a blood clot in his leg, forcing him to cancel a scheduled performance with his band in London.

The drummer, 59, who plays in the indie band Mantra of the Cosmos, has been advised to rest and take blood thinners for two weeks following the clot.

His medical episode comes after Mantra of the Cosmos – who count Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, percussionist Mark “Bez” Berry and Oasis guitarist Andy Bell among their members – played two nights at the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool, the venue where The Beatles started.

The Cavern Club was also where Starr met Starkey’s mother, Maureen Tigrett, for the first time. She and Starr married in 1965 and divorced 10 years later.

Despite their London gig on Tuesday (21 January) being cancelled, a number of celebrities and fans turned up to Karma Sanctum Soho, where footage of the band’s performance at the Cavern Club on 19 January was played instead.

Berry, 60, said at the event: “First of all, can I say how special it was to play the Cavern with Zak Starkey.

“He's never been to the Cavern before and it felt special... It was better than anything I ever imagined in my life.

“I couldn't believe how good it was. To play there... I had to show off right at the end: 'His f***ing dad's Ringo Starr! Know what I mean? We felt like the Beatles - well, I did for a little moment.”

open image in gallery Zak Starkey ( Getty Images )

The band were joined earlier this month by Oasis star Noel Gallagher, who played on their new track “Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)”.

Starkey first met Gallagher in a London rehearsal room in early 1995 when he was in a band called Face, before he began drumming for Oasis in 2004. He played on the albums Don't Believe The Truth and Dig Out Your Soul.

Mantra of the Cosmos are currently working on new material.

open image in gallery Ringo Starr with his wife Maureen and their children, Zak an Jason, in 1969 ( Getty Images )

Starkey’s father was a surprise guest at his former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney’s solo show in London last month.

The legendary drummer was brought out to huge applause at the O2 Arena in London, where he and McCartney performed an encore of White Album track “Helter Skelter” and “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”.

Starr had earlier been spotted watching the show along with stars such as Kate Moss, Hannah Waddingham, Martin Freeman, Ed Sheeran and George Clooney, along with McCartney’s daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney.

“We’ve got another surprise for you,” McCartney told the audience, having earlier brought out The Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood.

“Bringing to the stage the mighty, the one and only Mr Ringo Starr!”

As the thunderous applause from fans continued, the 82-year-old told them: “I’ve had a great night tonight… how about you? Shall we rock?”

As Starr stood by his side, McCartney joked: “We can only rock if you can get on your kit, ma.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.