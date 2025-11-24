Zach Bryan announces new tour days after sharing health update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zach Bryan has confirmed he will be going on tour just days after sharing an update on his sobriety journey.

The country singer announced Monday on Instagram that he would be embarking on a United States and European tour, With Heaven on Earth, beginning in March in St. Louis.

“Due to popular demand and some life changes as of late, we’re going on tour next year,” he captioned the post at the time. “Sign up for presale @ zachbryanpresale.com. Links in my bio. God bless!”

The tour will include stops in major cities in the U.S. and Europe, including San Diego, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Denver, London, Berlin, Oslo, and Cork. Performances will wrap up October 10 with a concert in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama.

Bryan’s tour announcement comes days after the country star shared a candid message with his Instagram followers about his life-changing decision to heal his “toxic relationship with booze.”

Bryan’s last tour performance will be October 10 in Alabama ( Getty Images )

“Recently, I went on a motorcycle trip across the country. For 20 days, I camped and rode looking for a solution. At the end of this ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington, thinking, ‘I really need some f***ing help,’” he began.

Bryan said that serving in the military for a decade and then immediately being thrust into the spotlight “had some subconscious effects on me.”

“I was not content,” he admitted, “but I also feared showing weakness because that’s not who I am or how I was raised. To charge forward and to never settle was the motto. I was stuck in a perpetual discontent that led me to always reaching for alcohol, not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me always needing its void filled.

“I had been lied about and doxxed on the internet, I was helping a close friend through a severe mental break, one of my other best friends was put into a coma by a motorcycle accident, and I was touring the country playing five sometimes six nights a week,” the Grammy-winning artist continued.

“I was having earth-shattering panic attacks. The anxiety I felt was paralyzing and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough anything out.”

The “Pink Skies” singer shared that he’s since found a therapist and made “the conscious decision to do something about my toxic relationship with booze and how I cope with major life changes.”

Bryan revealed that he hasn’t touched alcohol for nearly two months now, adding that it was something he had to do for his own “personal clarity.”