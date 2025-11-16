Yungblud cancels tour dates after shock health warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yungblud has announced a break from touring until the end of the year, acting on a doctor's advice.

The 28-year-old, from Doncaster, was scheduled to play concerts across the US throughout November, ahead of his Idols World Tour UK dates in April 2026.

Writing on social media, the singer – whose real name is Dominic Harrison – said that 2025 had been “truly unbelievable”.

However, routine testing had “raised some concerns” about his voice and bloodwork, he said.

“I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.

“It is in my nature to run and run until l run myself to the ground without giving a f*** about anything apart from the music and you guys but this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t f*** around.”

Yungblud is taking a break from touring until the end of 2025 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The singer went on to say he is “reluctantly” cancelling shows through to the end of 2025, including Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, Mexico City and Latin America.

“My heart is broken,” he said.

“I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever. I understand that some of you will be frustrated. I just want you to know that this is so hard for me to do but I promise I will make it up to you.

“All US tickets will be refunded. If you sign up with an address at the link I will send you a gift. I never take anyone’s love, support or energy for granted. You know you are everything to me. But I need this time.

“USA I will see you next year. Mexico and LATAM we are already looking into my own shows down there that will be more affordable for next year too. It’s gonna be unbelievable. I can’t wait. Dom x”

Yungblud has been touring his new album Idols, which was released in June.

The singer recently received a Grammy nomination for the record in the best rock album category, alongside a nod for best rock song for his single “Zombie”.

He has also been nominated for his performance of “Changes” at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning farewell concert, which took place weeks before the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

The singer, known for songs including “I Think I’m Okay” featuring Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, is also known for creating BludFest, which offers cheaper tickets compared to many other UK music festivals.

The singer has had three number one albums in the UK chart with Weird! in 2020, his self-titled album in 2022 and Idols.

Earlier in the year, he received the disruptor of the year award at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards, held in Liverpool.