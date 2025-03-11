British rapper Yung Filly pleads not guilty to rape charges in Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British rapper and YouTuber Yung Filly has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges in Western Australia.

The internet personality, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is accused of assaulting a woman in her twenties inside a Perth hotel room in September last year.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Brisbane and extradited to Perth on 9 October, where he was charged with eight offences for assault, rape and strangulation.

On Tuesday (11 March), he appeared before Perth Magistrates’ Court where he told the magistrate that he understood the charges, then pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault, one count of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

News.com.au reported that Mr Barrientos greeted reporters outside the court and commented on the “lovely” weather before getting into a black Mercedes van waiting to pick him up.

He will appear before the state’s higher District Court on 13 June.

open image in gallery Yung Filly pictured in 2024 ( Instagram/Yung Filly )

During his initial court hearing in October, Mr Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions and a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), alongside a surety of the same amount.

Born in Cali, Colombia, he moved to the UK with his family as a child, taking an interest in the local grime scene while growing up in south-east London.

He rose to fame in 2017 when he began releasing songs online, at the same time growing a large online fanbase through his YouTube channel.

Among his notable collaborations are “Day to Day” with grime veteran Chip, and “Grey” with Brit Award-winning star Aitch, which was released last year.

Mr Barrientos has appeared on a number of TV shows, including Channel 4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2022, and the BBC’s Hot Property.

He has also taken part in Soccer Aid, playing for England, and in a spin-off show of Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

open image in gallery Yung Filly (left) and Aitch in the music video for ‘Grey' ( YouTube/Warner Music )

In 2021, he won Best Media Personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow internet star Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.

On 5 December 2024, he pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge after being clocked driving at more than 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on 17 November.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Additional reporting by Press Association.