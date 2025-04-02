Cause of death revealed for Atlanta rapper Young Scooter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter’s cause of death has been revealed days after he died on his 39th birthday.

The rapper, real name Kenneth Bailey, died Friday after he injured his leg while fleeing from Atlanta police, who were responding to a 911 call made at a home on William Nye Drive.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Scooter’s cause of death was a “penetrating injury of the right thigh” that led to major blood loss, local news outlet WSB-TV reported.

The autopsy additionally noted that the rapper injured himself on a wooden fencing material or woody debris. His death was listed as an accident.

Following Scooter’s death, reports that he had died after being shot by police began circulating on social media. The Atlanta Police Department later confirmed that no shots had been fired by their officers.

“While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey,” the police said in a statement per WSB-TV.

Young Scooter died on his 39th birthday after fleeing from police ( Getty Images )

Authorities previously stated that the 911 call was over “a dispute with a weapon,” as “it was advised in the caller marks that shots were fired.” A female was also reportedly “dragged back inside the location.”

“Once officers arrived they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers,” Lieutenant Andrew Smith said during a press conference. “During [the officers’] process of [then] establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house.”

He added: “One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.

“Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.” Scooter was identified as the deceased male.

Scooter, who burst onto the rap scene in 2008, signed with fellow rapper Future’s record label, Freebanz, years later. In 2012, he released his first hit, “Columbia.”

The following year, he also signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s record label, Brick Squad Monopoly.

Scooter gained notoriety for collaborating with Future on several projects, including Future and the late Juice WRLD’s 2018 song, “Jet Lag.”