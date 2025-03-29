Rapper Young Scooter, 39, dies after fleeing from police in Atlanta: reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Young Scooter has reportedly died in Atlanta on his 39th birthday.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the rapper’s death to Variety on Friday, saying emergency medical services transported him to the Grady Marcus Trauma Center. However, his cause of death is still undetermined, with an autopsy yet to be completed.

The Atlanta Police Department stated on Friday that a 39-year-old died after he injured his leg on a fence when fleeing from the police, who were responding to a 911 call made in a home on William Nye Drive.

The Atlanta Police Department said that on Friday officers responded to a 911 call over “a dispute with a weapon,” as “it was advised in the caller marks that shots were fired.” A female was also reportedly “dragged back inside the location.”

“Once officers arrived they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers,” Lieutenant Andrew Smith said during the press conference. “During [the officers’] process of [then] establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house.”

Atlanta’s 11 Alive reported that Scooter — whose real name is Kenneth Edward Bailey — was the deceased male.

Young Scooter reportedly died after injuring his leg on a fence when fleeing from the police in Atlanta ( Getty Images )

“One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg,” the police continued. “Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Smith also clarified that the man’s injury happened when he was fleeing, and not “via the officers on the scene.”

The police said that following the 911 call, they were “not able to locate a female,” and an investigation regarding the incident is still ongoing.

Scooter’s family confirmed to Atlanta News First that his death happened after this incident.

The Independent has contacted the Atlanta Police Department and The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Young Scooter started his career as a rapper in 2008, before he signed with Future's record label, Freebanz, years later. In 2012, the musician, who moved to Atlanta with his family when he was a child, released his first hit, “Columbia.”

Scooter and Future collaborated on multiple occasions, as the late rapper was featured on Future and the late Juice WRLD’s 2018 song, “Jet Lag.” In 2013, Scooter also signed with Waka Flocka Flame's record label, Brick Squad Monopoly.