YFN Lucci’s lawyer says imprisoned rapper is still alive following death hoax

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

YFN Lucci is still alive despite online rumors that the 33-year-old rapper had been killed in prison.

In January, Lucci pleaded guilty to a gang-related charge after reaching a deal with prosecutors nearly three years after he was indicted on murder, gang and racketeering charges in Atlanta. He received a 10-year prison sentence.

Rumors spread across social media on Wednesday (September 18) suggesting that Lucci, whose given name is Rayshawn Bennett, had died.

However, TMZ reports that Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling, who represented him in the January trial, has confirmed his client remains alive and well.

It has been speculated that the recent rumors about Lucci’s death were concocted to play on high emotions following the death of his former labelmate Rich Homie Quan earlier this month.

Quan, who was born Dequantes Lamar, was found dead at home at the age of 34. No cause of death has yet been announced.

YFN Lucci performing with 50 Cent in New York in 2019 ( Getty Images for STARZ )

Lucci was one of a dozen people charged in a wide-ranging indictment targeting alleged members of the Bloods gang in April 2021.

He had initially been charged with murder in January 2021 after police said he was the driver in a gang-related drive-by shooting that killed a man.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped 12 of 13 counts against Bennett and he pleaded guilty to a single count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, his lawyers said.

“After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and RICO charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” defense attorneys Drew Findling, Gabe Banks and Marissa Goldberg said at the time. “As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case.”

Lucci accepted a plea bargain and pleaded guilty on January 23, 2024. He was sentenced to ten years in prison and ten years of probation. His jail time was counted as time served.

In July, the District Attorney of Fulton County submitted a letter to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles supporting his early release as soon as January 2025.

“The District Attorney of Fulton County did the unorthodox,” Findling told WSB-TV in Atlanta. “That letter from the district attorney is a powerful punch and is really at the heart of the letter and supporting documents and the memorandum that we have shared with the parole board.”