Will Smith responds to ‘embarrassing’ tour video accusations with another AI video of cats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Will Smith has responded to accusations that he used AI to create a video showing cheering crowds at his shows - and he did it by leaning into the controversy.

The Hollywood actor and rapper, 56, who is still facing backlash for the claimed AI video, shared a new video on Instagram along with the caption: “Crowd was poppin’ tonite!!”

It shows Smith onstage before the camera pans to the crowd, who all have computer-generated feline heads.

The comments were flooded with supportive comments, with one fan joking: “Haters are gonna say this is AI” while another wrote: “I love the way Will handles these haters lmao.”

A third joked: “Ya gotta be kitten me”, while Roots drummer and documentary maker Questlove commented: “That scared me.”

open image in gallery Will Smith performing during his 'Based On A True Story' Summer Tour at Festhalle Frankfurt in Germany. He is now responding to claims about using AI. ( Andreas Rentz/Getty Images )

Smith kicked off the U.K. leg of his Based on a True Story tour in Scarborough on August 24 in support of his recent album of the same name.

Ahead of the concerts, a video was shared from his official YouTube channel, titled: “My favorite part of tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me too.”

In the days that followed, the clip gained attention as viewers claimed it makes heavy use of AI for footage that seemingly shows his adoring fans crying and waving homemade signs. Some shots show audience members with their faces appearing blurred or distorted, while others seem to have oddly shaped hands, some of which appear to have six fingers.

Another shot shows a man’s knuckle appear to blur along with his sign, which reads: “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will.”

Meanwhile, the woman in front of him is seemingly holding his hand, but the headband of the woman behind her is somehow over her wrist.

Fans in the comments section of the YouTube video have called out the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star for showing what they branded a “fake AI crowd.”

“Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds… Tragic, man,” one critic said.

open image in gallery A woman's headband seems to go over the wrist of the woman in front, while her own hand morphs into the man holding up a sign. ( YouTube/Will Smith )

Another wrote: “So not only is this an abomination to look at because it’s low quality phone footage that’s been heavily AI upscaled, but there’s also in-between scenes that are clearly AI-generated,” another said, citing timestamps where the alleged inconsistencies occurred.

“Videographers exist, why abandon quality work for this degenerative slop?” they questioned.

One fan remarked: “I don't want to be that guy but: You can see many people in the crowd having six fingers or more, eyes smudged, faces are distorted. Proving that certain (well, almost all clips that show the audience) are AI-generated.”

“Hey [Will] these PR stunts are going nowhere,” one fan said. “What kind of sheeple do you think we are bro? You can’t be this ignorant bruh c’mon it’s embarrassing.”

Smith released his first album in two decades, Based on a True Story, in March this year. In a two-star review, The Independent called him a “solid rapper” but criticized the frequently “half-baked, corny” lyrics and “vague, hackneyed platitudes about failure and redemption.”