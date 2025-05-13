5 new acts to see at Wilderness festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most festivals are guaranteed to lure in a few big names, whether that’s your massive rock bands, your hip-hop stars or your pop icons. The real task, though, is making sure the rest of the lineup is as thrilling – offering guests a chance to go home having discovered their favourite new artist.

Scottish folk-punk upstarts Brògeal are one of the best live bands around (we challenge anyone else to get a moshpit going with just a tin whistle, a guitar and some rowdy singing). The Pogues-inspired front-piece spoke with us in November last year and have since signed a record deal – they’re now putting out new music, including recent single “Friday On My Mind”.

Elsewhere, you should try and catch the extraordinary Scottish singer Jacob Alon, whose debut album In Limerence is out on 30 May – giving you plenty of time to get to know their songs before Wilderness at the end of July.

We recently had singer-songwriter Clara Mann in the Music Box studio, where she almost brought our sound engineer to tears with her diaphanous voice and beautiful lyrics. She grew up in the south of France before moving to Somerset as a teenager, and cites classic chanteurs such as Jacques Brel and Edith Piaf as influences.

Another great new band is “jank” punk band The Pill – Lily and Lottie on vocals, guitar and bass, Rufus on drums – whose pithy lyrics tackle gender stereotypes and gender norms on songs such as “Woman Driver” and “Scaffolding Man”. They’ve previously supported great bands including HotWax and Big Special, and their debut EP is out on 22 May.

How new is James Emmanuel? New enough that he’s only got the one song out on streaming services, the moving “Lonesome Man”. Emmanuel’s father, a preacher in Nigeria, is the one who encouraged him to get into music – he joined the church gospel choir where he discovered a love of singing.

When his father died, when Emmanuel was 16, he stayed at home to support his mother then travelled to the UK alone, working as a cleaner in a sports bar where he rediscovered his love of music. “Lonesome Man” was inspired by the obstacles he’s overcome but also the sense of peace and belonging he found among likeminded musicians in his new hometown of Edinburgh.

