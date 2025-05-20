Werenoi, one of France’s most talented rappers, dies suddenly aged 31

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Werenoi, the chart-topping French rapper who collaborated with US stars including Gunna and Lil Tjay, has died suddenly at the age of 31.

The news was confirmed by his record label, Believe, who said on Instagram: “It is with immense sadness that we learn of Werenoi’s death.

“All our thoughts are with his family, his loved ones, his team and those who knew him. May he rest in peace.”

His friend and collaborator Babs wrote on X/Twitter: “Rest in peace my brother, I love you.”

Werenoi died at La Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris early on Saturday morning (17 May).

He had been due to perform a concert that evening at the Azar Club in Lyon.

Earlier in the week, he pulled out of a scheduled performance at the Les Flammes award ceremony, attributing the cancellation to an injury in a video that showed his right arm in a medical sling.

An official cause of death has not been disclosed; French media is reporting that he suffered a heart attack.

Born Jérémy Bana Owana to Cameroonian parents, Werenoi broke through in 2021 with his debut track “Guadalajara”, which he posted to YouTube.

open image in gallery Werenoi performing at La Rochelle music festival, July 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He went on to release three albums in quick succession, 2023’s Carré, 2024’s Pyramide, and Diamant Noir, which came out last month. Notable collaborations included the track “Gulfstream”, featuring American rapper Gunna, and “FTR”, with Lil Tjay, both from Diamant Noir.

Werenoi also teamed up with French rap giants Damso and Ninho on the track “Triple V”.

French-Malian rap star Aya Nakamura, who featured on Werenoi’s second album, was among those to pay tribute, writing: “Rest in peace my dude. News that saddens me… courage to his loved ones especially.”

Singer Pascal Obispo, who accompanied Werenoi on the piano for a performance of “Camin d’Or” at a concert in Paris in 2023, told French newspaper Le Parisien that he made a difference in the country’s music scene with “the quality of his songs, his melodies and his punchlines”.

The pair were introduced through Obispo’s son, Sean, who was also “very sad” over the rapper’s death, he said.

“My son is very sad and I’m in pain,” he said. “Thirty-one years old. He was a good guy, very talented who had so many things to do. Peace to his soul and condolences to his family and friends.”