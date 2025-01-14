The Weeknd delays album and cancels huge show in wake of LA fires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Weeknd has announced he is postponing the release of his new album and cancelling a huge show in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will now release his sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 31, a week later than previously announced.

A planned concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena that was set to take place on January 25 has also been cancelled.

He made the announcement in an Instagram post, stating: “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, the Rose Bowl show has been cancelled and the album date has been postponed to 01.31.25.”

He continued: “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th.

“This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.

“In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st.

“My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild.

“With love, Abel.”

The Weeknd is one of the best selling artists in the world. Last year, his 2021 compilation album The Highlights was named as the second best selling record of 2024 in the UK.

The location of the Rose Bowl is close to where the Eaton fire burned more than 14,000 acres across both Pasadena and Altadena.

The area is home to many high-profile residents, including actor and musician Mandy Moore whose house was gutted in the blaze.

In a social media post, Moore wrote about the damage to her home, saying: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

“We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Moore is one of many celebrities to have lost homes in the past week, including Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake and Eugene Levy.