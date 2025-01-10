Mandy Moore has blunt response to GoFundMe backlash after losing home in LA fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mandy Moore has responded to the backlash she received after sharing a GoFundMe asking for support for her brother-in-law and his wife in the wake of devastating fires in Los Angeles, telling critics to “Kindly F Off.”

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith’s home in Altadena was gutted by one of several wildfires that have raged across Southern California. Goldsmith is in the rock band Dawes along with his brother, Griffin Goldsmith, who lost the nearby home he shared with his wife Kit. The couple are currently expecting their first child.

On Thursday (January 9), Moore shared a GoFundMe to support her relatives, writing: “Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever.

“Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time… Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild.”

After posting the link, many critics questioned why Moore, being a successful actor, couldn’t support her family herself.

In an update to the post, Moore added: “And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are.

“Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything.”

In a separate post, Moore wrote about the damage to her own home, saying: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.

“We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Moore is one of many celebrities to have lost homes this week, including Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake and Eugene Levy.