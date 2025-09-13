Viv Prince death: Celebrated Pretty Things drummer dies, aged 84

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pretty Things drummer Viv Prince has died at the age of 84.

Known for his rowdy and eccentric on-stage behaviour, Prince enjoyed a controversial 18-month stint in the rock group from 1964 to 1965, and is said to have influenced The Who’s legendary drummer Keith Moon.

News of Prince’s death was shared on Instagram by the White Stripes frontman Jack White, who described the late musician as “wild and full of abandon”.

“I’ve received word through my friend John Baker who knew the man well, that the great Viv Prince has just passed on,” he wrote.

“Viv was an incredible drummer, wild and full of abandon. He played for the band The Pretty Things, and he influenced many other musicians like Keith Moon.”

Continuing his tribute, White wrote that he had met Prince personally “some years ago”, while the drummer was working on his farm in Portugal.

“He was an inspired and eccentric rock and roller and maybe I’ll have to put together a team to work on a documentary about this man one day,” White added.

open image in gallery Pretty Things in 1964: (L-R) John Stax, Phil May, Viv Prince and Dick Taylor ( Getty Images )

“Safe travels into the sweet beyond Viv, you were one of the real ones.”

Born in Loughborough in 1941, Prince started out as a jazz drummer, performing in a number of local groups throughout the early 1960s.

He also worked as a session musician, and earned a burgeoning reputation for his distinctive and charismatic drumming style.

Having joined the Pretty Things in the 1964, Prince recorded two albums with the counter-cultural rock group: 1965’sThe Pretty Things and Get the Picture?.

The drummer’s unruly antics became the focus of much of the media coverage of the band. He would engage in brazen pranks onstage, such as laying carpeting during other artists’ performances. Prince was expelled from the band towards the end of 1965.

In the years after his work with Pretty Things, Prince performed with artists such as the Honeycombs, the Who, and Hawkwind, and recorded with artists including Chris Barber.

Later in life, he reportedly joined the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, only to be ejected for misbehaviour.

In 1999, the Pretty Things recorded a song called “Vivian Prince” as a tribute to their former bandmate, included on the album Rage Before Beauty.