Victoria Beckham has claimed she was upset by a remark made by her former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B during the band’s reunion tour from 2007 to 2008.

Speaking in her new eponymous Netflix documentary, Beckham said that Melanie Brown had warned her, “Don’t forget where you’ve come from,” during their Return of the Spice Girls Tour, their first since the band split in 2001.

Beckham told the cameras: “One of the girls actually said to me – and it did upset me – it was Melanie B who said to me, ‘Don’t forget where you come from.’”

She added: “I have never forgotten where I’ve come from. I’ve never ever forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason why I’m sitting here. She might have been grumpy but she was actually great.”

Beckham said that it was “good to be back” with the girl group during the tour, but it made her realise she “didn’t belong on stage”.

That year, Beckham had already set her sights on a fashion career – and had planned the launch of her eponymous label – but said that it was her husband, the England footballer David, who convinced her to sign up to the tour.

“David was like, you know, ‘It’s really good for the kids to see you do this,’” she said.

In a cutaway, David told the camera: “Our kids weren’t around to see their mum be a Spice Girl.” Victoria added: “He mum-guilted me!”

open image in gallery Victoria Beckham and Melanie Brown ( Getty Images )

By the time the tour had concluded, Beckham said it was time for her to “do something completely different” in launching her business, Victoria Beckham.

The documentary charts Beckham’s rise to fame as Posh Spice, one fifth of the best-selling girl group of all time, to when she married David at 25. It briefly touches on the band’s split in 2001 and her short-lived solo music career, and goes behind the scenes at her label during the build up to 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

In it, Beckham lifts the lid on the realities of being a WAG – and the difficulties of launching her fashion business, which received significant investment from David.

“The public has read how much my business has struggled over the years and the headlines that I’ve had,” she said. “And that’s fact, the business has struggled, so I’ve talked a lot about that but I’ve fixed those problems now and it’s taken a long time.”

open image in gallery Victoria Beckham pictured in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“We’ve restructured the business, and for all of these reasons, now is the time to tell my story,” she said.

Beckham said she has been “so defined” by her Spice Girls career, but it was “only a four-year period” whereas her fashion career has now lasted two decades.

“Up until recently, I was aware I was still fighting the preconceptions because of my previous career, and always being mindful of the noise and just focusing on building the brand,” she said.

Victoria Beckham is streaming on Netflix from 9 October.