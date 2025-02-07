Travis frontman shares update with fans after ‘gnarly’ onstage injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis frontman Fran Healy has updated fans after being taken to hospital following an accident onstage.

The Scottish rock band, who are currently on tour in the US, had been performing at the Showbox in Seattle, Washington, when Healy twisted his ankle stepping off stage while saying goodbye to fans.

In a video posted to the band’s Instagram Stories, he said he was wheeled out of the venue on a gurney and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The musician, 51, said he feared he’d broken his ankle but it turned out to be a “gnarly” sprain.

“If anyone saw me being wheeled out of the venue last night on a gurney and being put into an ambulance it’s because I seriously twisted my ankle stepping off stage, as I was waving goodbye to everyone, it sort of twisted around back to front,” he said.

“We thought it was broken, went to hospital, thankfully it’s just a really gnarly sprain.”

Travis frontman Fran Healy updated fans after suffering an injury onstage ( Instagram/Travis )

Healy, who rose to fame with Travis thanks to hit songs such as “Sing” and ”Flowers in the Window”, said he’d been given “one of those massive space shoes” to wear so fans at their next gigs could “all laugh at that”.

“The show must go on, we’ll see you there, we’ll see you on the rest of the tour,” he said.

‘I’m fine, I’m slightly dizzy just now because I’m on some painkillers but apart from that it’s all good.”

The Independent has contacted the band’s representative for further comment.

Healy stunned fans last year when he turned up for a surprise karaoke set to perform one of Travis’s best-known songs, “Why Does It Always Rain on Me”.

The singer looked delighted as the audience sang along to the 1999 hit at The Horseshoe Bar in Glasgow, later sharing footage of the moment to his X/Twitter account.

“When in the Horseshoe Bar” after 9pm… and they put your song on…” he wrote in the caption.

In 2021, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album The Invisible Band, with Healy telling The Independent about the impact international fame had on him.

“Getting famous is like growing horns, something visible to others that you can’t see,” he said. “You’ve not changed, but I remember walking down the street and hearing the ‘s’ of ‘Travis’ a lot – ‘that’s Travis!’”

The band’s US tour concludes with a return to Washington at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC on 19 February.