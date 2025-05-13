Rapper Tory Lanez ‘in good spirits’ after being stabbed 14 times in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Tory Lanez is “pulling through” after being “stabbed 14 times” in a California prison on Monday.

A post on his social media said Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, had been “stabbed 14 times, including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face”.

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own,” the post added.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

The Canadian artist is serving 10 years in the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

open image in gallery Tory Lanez is serving 10 years in jail for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020 ( Invision/AP )

Lanez was attacked inside a prison housing unit at around 7.20am, Pedro Calderon Michel, spokesman for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, confirmed to the Associated Press. Staff at the prison gave Lanez immediate medical aid and called 911, following which he was rushed to an outside hospital.

Michel added that the prison’s investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office were investigating what happened.

Lanez was convicted of assault with three felonies in late 2022 for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. She had said Lanez shot her after a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home on 12 July 2020 because they had got into an argument.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, testified that Lanez had fired a gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023 but is eligible for parole in 2029.

open image in gallery Megan Thee Stallion recently had her order of protection against Lanez extended to 2030 after she alleged the rapper was harassing her from prison through his associates ( Invision/AP )

Megan recently had her order of protection against Lanez extended to 2030 after she alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through his associates.

Lanez has maintained his innocence, writing in an Instagram post following his conviction that “in no way shape or form was I apologising for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of”.

“I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologise for something that I did not do.”

In May 2023, a judge denied a motion for him to be given a new trial. Lanez’s lawyers had argued that some of the evidence against him was incorrectly admitted.

The Independent has reached out to Lanez’s representatives for comment.