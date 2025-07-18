Tomorrowland organisers race to build new stage ahead of opening after fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The clock is ticking for organisers of Tomorrowland, a music festival in Belgium, as they valiantly vowed to rebuild their main stage after it was destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

Overnight, trucks, cranes and workers arrived to reconstruct the colossal edifice, which measures 70 metres wide and 8 metres tall. Organisers said the event in Boom, Belgium, would go ahead two hours later than planned, however, if a “nice, new stage” was not finished, then it would open to a reduced capacity on Friday and open fully on Saturday.

Spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told a press conference that the campsite at DreamVille and festival grounds would operate separately, with main stage artists to perform at the Gathering Stage on the campsite instead, but this means campers will not be able to access the rest of the event’s grounds.

Originally scheduled to unlock its gates at 12pm on Friday (18 July) and continue into the late night on Sunday, tens of thousands arrived at the camping grounds in DreamVille, with more than 400,000 people expected to attend over the three-day electronic music event.

The festival reiterated that safety was its top priority but that the event would not be halted and would continue its full operations by Saturday.

Some of the world's most popular DJs are due to appear on the stage over the weekend, including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Fisher, Swedish House Mafia and Steve Aoki.

open image in gallery The festival’s main stage was destroyed in a fire whose cause is yet unknown ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland on Wednesday (16 July). Fireworks apparently ready for performances were also seen exploding into the air. Nearby residents were urged to close all windows and doors until the fire was contained. No members of the public were present at the time of the blaze, but 1,000 employees were on site.

One staff member described “an apocalyptic scene” after the fire engulfed the stage.

open image in gallery Fireworks burst and smoke rises as a fire engulfs the main stage of Tomorrowland, an electronic music event, in Boom, Belgium ( Morgan Hermans via Reuters )

At least three-quarters of the stage, dubbed the Orbyz Mainstage, is believed to have been damaged. A statement from Tomorrowland called it a "creation from pure passion, imagination, and dedication”, adding: "This wasn't just a stage. It was a living, breathing world.”

Dozens of emergency teams were seen rushing through the festival grounds just after 6pm in an attempt to extinguish the flames and evacuate those inside the grounds. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.