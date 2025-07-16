Huge fire engulfs main stage at Tomorrowland two days before festival starts
The annual festival in Belgium draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe
The main stage at Tomorrowland festival in Belgium has been “severely damaged” in a huge fire.
The annual festival in the town of Boom, north of Brussels, which is scheduled to start Friday, draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe.
Images shared on local news sites and social media showed flames and plumes of black smoke engulfing the stage and spreading to nearby woodland.
“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged,'' the organisers posted on the event's website.
“We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”
The statement said the focus is now on “finding solutions” for the festival weekend. The cause of the fire was not given.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
