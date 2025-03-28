Tom Morello says fans should ‘arrive early’ to Black Sabbath show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Morello has told fans to expect some “surprises” on the day of Black Sabbath’s farewell show this summer.

Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to take his final bow as the frontman of the band credited with creating heavy metal, at an event held in his hometown of Birmingham.

Some of the biggest acts of metal, from Metallica to Lamb of God, will join him for the concert at Villa Park on 5 July.

Legendary guitarist Morello, best known for his association with the bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, is serving as the concert’s musical director and has promised that it will be “the greatest heavy metal show ever”.

Speaking to The Independent, he said he was approached by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne with the idea of being musical director for the event.

“When duty calls, when it comes to the most massive metal event in history, I’m here to serve,” he said.

The renowned musician, who is a longtime Black Sabbath fan, said he sat down with the couple and compared lists of artists and bands who they wanted to perform at the show.

open image in gallery ‘From the first conversation [we set out to] make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal’ ( Getty )

“The North Star from the first conversation was to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal,” he said.

“Black Sabbath invented the genre… it’s a tribute to [them] but unlike other tributes, Black Sabbath’s going to play at the end of the night, and so it’s a chance for artists of all ages and branches of the heavy metal tree to pay respects by playing some of our own music that owes a debt to Black Sabbath, and then also have 14 to 16 of the greatest Black Sabbath cover bands that ever graced the stage.”

Asked what fans should expect, Morello advised them to “get there early”.

“Some of the biggest artists who are performing have not been announced,” he revealed. “There’ll be some surprises during the day.”

He added: “I think it’ll be very emotional for Black Sabbath fans in the room and around the world on that day, to really give that band their due.”

open image in gallery Black Sabbath in 2005: (L to R) Bassist Terence ‘Geezer’ Butler, drummer Bill Ward, singer Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, Black Sabbath are regarded as one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums.

As well as being credited with influencing future heavy metal stars, they have also been cited as influences by major artists across pop, rock, hip-hop and electronic music.

Ozzy is one of a rare group of musicians to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, first with his Black Sabbath bandmates in 2006, then as a solo artist last year.

Despite enduring a number of health issues over the years, Ozzy has remained active well into his seventies, and reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for their final album, 13, in 2013.

The farewell show will mark the first time the band’s full original lineup – Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – have played together in 20 years.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said in a statement announcing the show last month.

“How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”