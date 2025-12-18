McFly star set to release Children In Need song with son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McFly singer Tom Fletcher is set to release a new single, 'Thread Of Hope,' on Christmas Eve, featuring his 11-year-old son, Buzz.

The track, which the pair performed during BBC’s Children In Need, will be a key component of the charity’s upcoming animation, 'Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope.'

A preview of the accompanying music video, scheduled for release on the same day, shows Fletcher performing the song on stage at last month's Children In Need event, concluding with a poignant polaroid of him and Buzz embracing.

The teaser also includes snippets from the 25-minute animated film, depicting Pudsey, the charity's iconic yellow bear, on various adventures.

The animation, which celebrates 40 years of Pudsey Bear, is based on a book written by Fletcher.

It tells the story of a young boy named Jai, who, while navigating grief for his father, embarks on a healing journey with Pudsey, encountering other children connected by a golden thread of kindness.

Also featured on the track are the voices of young performers from The Habbit Factory inclusive theatre programme, who can be seen in the preview.

BBC Children In Need animation Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope will feature the song, ‘Thread Of Hope’, written and performed by Fletcher, who is accompanied on the track by Buzz ( BBC )

Members of the arts programme have previously featured in the Children In Need choir, and it is supported by the BBC charity.

Fletcher, 40, called the opportunity to write a song for the animation “such an honour”.

He said: “It’s been amazing seeing Pudsey brought to life in animation for the first time.

“I wanted to write for animation for ages and so finding myself with the responsibility of another iconic bear… I don’t know why I’ve got all these bears in my life at the minute!

“It’s Pudsey’s 40th anniversary and to be on Christmas Eve is really special.”

Pudsey Bear, the Children In Need mascot known for his yellow fur and colourful bandana, first came to life in 1985, created by BBC graphic designer Joanna Lane.

Fletcher has written children’s books including The Dinosaur That Pooped A Planet! and There’s A Monster In Your Book as well as The Christmasaurus series.

The singer also wrote the music and lyrics for Paddington The Musical, which is based on the book A Bear Called Paddington, by Michael Bond, as well as the 2014 film Paddington.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has recently appeared on the BBC dance show and performed alongside the cuddly-looking bear from the musical.

The animation, Pudsey And The Thread Of Hope, will air at 10.20am on Christmas Eve on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.