Independent Bulletin homepage

Children in Need viewers left ‘sobbing’ as McFly star sings with his son during moving performance

Tom Fletcher unveils 'The Explorer and the Bear' song from Paddington The Musical
  • McFly’s Tom Fletcher and his son Buzz delivered an emotional performance during this year's Children In Need.
  • The father and son duo sang 'Thread Of Hope' with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday night.
  • Tom Fletcher specifically wrote the song for 'Pudsey and the Thread of Hope', a new CBeebies animated film set to air in December.
  • Their performance captivated viewers with some admitting that they were “in bits” and “sobbing” during the performance.
  • Buzz, 11, expressed immense pride in his father and his ambition to follow in his musical footsteps.

