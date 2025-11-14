Children in Need: Lenny Rush and the other presenters in the 2025 line-up
- BBC Children in Need is returning for a night of entertainment to raise money for young people across the UK.
- A team of presenters, including Paddy McGuinness, Mel Giedroyc, Lenny Rush, Big Zuu, Rochelle Humes, and Vernon Kay, will host the event.
- This will be Rush’s third year presenting the telethon, having risen to fame thanks to roles in Doctor Who, Dodger, The Dumping Ground and his Bafta-winning performance in Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Elsewhere, Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox is undertaking a 135-mile challenge, covering the distance of five marathons over five days.
- The evening promises a jam-packed schedule of sketches and performances, all dedicated to supporting charitable causes for young people.