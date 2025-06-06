Peter Lindbergh’s astonishing photos capture all sides of Tina Turner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Among the many brilliant artists in Tina Turner’s circle was Peter Lindbergh, the renowned German fashion photographer whose long-standing relationship with the rock icon is the subject of a new book.

Published by Taschen, Tina Turner by Lindbergh is released next week and includes a foreword from Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach.

“If I want to see vibrant images of Tina – the real Tina – I just have to look at Peter Lindbergh’s extraordinary photographs,” Bach said.

“Peter saw her as a work of art, a fashion and beauty icon, and, more importantly, a joyous, powerful, and deeply spiritual woman.”

Turner herself once said: “No shot was too outrageous for Peter and he knew that I was a bit of a tomboy, so we were partners in crime.

“He was willing to try anything – and so was I! Together, we made magic!”

open image in gallery Tina Turner at the Eiffel Tower, 1989 ( Peter Lindbergh/Taschen )

Lindbergh captured Turner not only in a state of joy and exuberance – the vivacious rock ‘n’ roll persona the world knew and loved – but also in quieter, more reflective moments that demonstrated her introverted side in more vulnerable moments.

open image in gallery Lindbergh captured the quieter, more introspective side of Tina Turner ( Peter Lindbergh/Tacshen )

He shot Turner through the years in myriad locations – from the beach to the stage, the Eiffel Tower to the Mojave Desert – depicting her singing, dancing, preparing for a show or drinking coffee.

open image in gallery Tina Turner enjoys a coffee in Paris ( Peter Lindbergh/Taschen )

The book is described as a heartfelt tribute to the pair’s friendship and “deep connection between two artists who shaped the cultural landscape of the 20th century”.

open image in gallery The cover shot for Tina Turner and Peter Lindbergh ( Taschen )

open image in gallery ( Peter Lindbergh/Taschen )

open image in gallery Simply the Best: Tina Turner enjoys a stroll ( Peter Lindbergh/Taschen )

Lindbergh first rose to national prominence as the photographer who shot one of the most iconic Vogue covers of all time, the January 1990 British Vogue issue.

The cover brought together a group of young women who would go on to become the supermodels of the Nineties: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Among his other notable works are the covers for Turner’s album Foreign Affair and Beyoncé I Am… Sasha Fierce.

Lindbergh died in September 2019 in Paris, aged 74.

Turner died in May 2023, aged 83. Earlier this year, a previously unheard track, “Hot for You Baby”, was released as part of a 40th anniversary edition of Turner’s album Private Dancer.

Long believed to have been lost, “Hot for You, Baby” was recorded at Hollywood’s Capitol Studios but was bumped from Turner’s fifth album in favour of hits including “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me”.

The album peaked at No 1 in the US and earned Turner four Grammy awards, including Song of the Year.

Tina Turner by Peter Lindbergh is out now.