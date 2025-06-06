Peter Lindbergh’s astonishing photos capture all sides of Tina Turner
New book celebrates the close relationship between the iconic rock singer and the revered photographer
Among the many brilliant artists in Tina Turner’s circle was Peter Lindbergh, the renowned German fashion photographer whose long-standing relationship with the rock icon is the subject of a new book.
Published by Taschen, Tina Turner by Lindbergh is released next week and includes a foreword from Turner’s husband, Erwin Bach.
“If I want to see vibrant images of Tina – the real Tina – I just have to look at Peter Lindbergh’s extraordinary photographs,” Bach said.
“Peter saw her as a work of art, a fashion and beauty icon, and, more importantly, a joyous, powerful, and deeply spiritual woman.”
Turner herself once said: “No shot was too outrageous for Peter and he knew that I was a bit of a tomboy, so we were partners in crime.
“He was willing to try anything – and so was I! Together, we made magic!”
Lindbergh captured Turner not only in a state of joy and exuberance – the vivacious rock ‘n’ roll persona the world knew and loved – but also in quieter, more reflective moments that demonstrated her introverted side in more vulnerable moments.
He shot Turner through the years in myriad locations – from the beach to the stage, the Eiffel Tower to the Mojave Desert – depicting her singing, dancing, preparing for a show or drinking coffee.
The book is described as a heartfelt tribute to the pair’s friendship and “deep connection between two artists who shaped the cultural landscape of the 20th century”.
Lindbergh first rose to national prominence as the photographer who shot one of the most iconic Vogue covers of all time, the January 1990 British Vogue issue.
The cover brought together a group of young women who would go on to become the supermodels of the Nineties: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.
Among his other notable works are the covers for Turner’s album Foreign Affair and Beyoncé I Am… Sasha Fierce.
Lindbergh died in September 2019 in Paris, aged 74.
Turner died in May 2023, aged 83. Earlier this year, a previously unheard track, “Hot for You Baby”, was released as part of a 40th anniversary edition of Turner’s album Private Dancer.
Long believed to have been lost, “Hot for You, Baby” was recorded at Hollywood’s Capitol Studios but was bumped from Turner’s fifth album in favour of hits including “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me”.
The album peaked at No 1 in the US and earned Turner four Grammy awards, including Song of the Year.
Tina Turner by Peter Lindbergh is out now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments