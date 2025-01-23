Lost Tina Turner song from Private Dancer released for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A surprise treasure was unearthed from Tina Turner’s vaults: the previously unheard track, “Hot For You Baby”.

Long-believed to have been lost, the song was recorded at Hollywood’s Capitol Studios and originally intended to be an album track on Turner’s fifth solo album, Private Dancer.

It was written by Australian musicians George Young and Harry Vanda, and produced by John Carter, who signed Turner to Capitol in spite of the label’s misgivings, and despite David Bowie telling executives that she was his favourite singer.

Listen to ‘Hot For You Baby’ now

Released in May 1984, Private Dancer propelled Turner back into the spotlight, following several difficult years in the wake of her divorce from her abusive husband and music partner Ike Turner.

The split had left her penniless, living off food stamps and playing cabaret shows to pay off her debts. Yet she learnt she still had fans in the R&B-obsessed UK, after The Rolling Stones invited her on their US tour and Rod Stewart asked her to play with him on Saturday Night Live.

Capitol would only pay for Turner to spend two weeks in the studio, where she recorded songs such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, which had previously been rejected by Cliff Richard and Bucks Fizz.

The resulting album, Private Dancer, peaked at No 1 in the US and featured the hit singles “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and “Better Be Good to Me”, earning her four Grammy Awards including Song of the Year.

Tina Turner’s album Private Dancer propelled her back into the spotlight ( Paul Cox )

“Hot For You Baby” was unveiled on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Mark Goodier on Thursday (23 January), and forms part of a 40th anniversary edition of Private Dancer.

Set to be released on 21 March, the special edition includes a number of previously unreleased tracks, live performances and footage, and will be available on CD, vinyl and Blu-ray.

Mark Goodier, who is currently covering the Radio 2 breakfast show, said of the new song: “To have something new to hear from Tina Turner is a treat for fans of all generations and a reminder of her unique talent.

”I'm lucky enough to have both interviewed Tina and seen her perform live. She was an outrageously good performer and at the same time a remarkable graceful lady, whose every note was shaped by her incredible life.“

Turner died aged 83 from natural causes at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, in 2023.

In what are believed to be her final public remarks, she told The Guardian earlier that year that she was not afraid of death.

“As the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms,” she said of how she wished to be remembered.

Asked what frightened her about growing older, she answered: “Nothing. This is life’s full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings.”