Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has released a rap collaboration with underground British rapper EsDeeKid, bringing to an end online speculation that the two artists might be the same person.

The actor posted the song, a remix of EsDeeKid’s single “4 Raws,” on his social media accounts today.

The new version features Chalamet rapping about his life in lines like: “Lil Timmy Tin ‘bout 30”, a reference to his upcoming birthday on December 27.

He also raps “girl got a billion” as a nod to his partner, Kylie Jenner, and makes repeated reference to Marty Supreme, the new film he stars in that will be released in the U.S. on Christmas Day and in the U.K. on Boxing Day.

Last week, Chalamet refused to comment on the rumor that he was EsDeeKid.

“I got no comment on that,” he said on the British radio program Heart Breakfast. “No comment.”

Timothée Chalamet in the music video for "4 Raws", his rap collaboration with EsDeeKid ( X/@RealChalamet )

When the hosts said that Chalamet and EsDeeKid had similar eyes, the actor reiterated that he had nothing to say.

“I’ve got two words on that,” he continued, before opening his mouth and hilariously hesitating to say anything. “All will be revealed in due time. That was a little more than two words.”

He then joked about being a rapper in his teens, Lil Timmy Tin, after a viral 2012 video showed him rapping on stage during an event at his New York City high school.

“Let me tell you, Lil Timmy does not have the same ring to it,” Chalemet said. “Lil Timmy sounds like something else.”

Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl about Chalamet being EsDeeKid, specifically because the two have similar eyes. In August, Chalamet furthered the speculation when he showed up at a show in London that featured rapper Fakemink, who appears in EsDeeKid’s song, “LV Sandals.”

However, EsDeeKid has kept his identity hidden, performing with a balaclava over his face. His real name and age are unknown. While his debut album only came out this year, he already has more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Meanwhile Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, has already received rave reviews, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey giving it four stars.

“Chalamet jerks his limbs around and leans in hungry, and he has the same irresistible, volatile energy that drove those early Al Pacino performances,” Loughrey wrote. “The way the camera closes in on pockmarked skin, an elegantly etched unibrow, and permanent wireframe glasses, only draws our attention to the actor’s eyes, where, like Pacino, all the vulnerability lies.”

“Off screen, the actor has wrestled in the public eye with the meaning of achievement (“I want to be one of the greats,” he said in an awards speech earlier this year),” she added about Chalamet. “And maybe it’s because he sees a little of himself in Marty that he can understand that more fragile, sympathetic side to him.”