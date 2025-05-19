The Who fire drummer Zak Starkey – again – as Sean Lennon wades in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Who have fired longtime drummer Zak Starkey again, two weeks after he was reinstated ahead of the band’s farewell tour announcement.

The news was made public first by guitarist Pete Townshend, who shared it with his followers on social media, and then confirmed by Starkey, who made his feelings about the decision clear.

The musician, who is the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, said he had been asked to claim that this time, he was quitting of his own accord.

“This would be a lie,” he wrote. “I love The Who and would never have quit.”

Townshend had said, in text written over a photo: “After many years of great work on drums from Zak the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best.”

He also revealed that Starkey would be replaced by Scott Devours, who has worked with frontman Roger Daltrey’s solo band.

“Please welcome him,” Townshend wrote.

In response, Starkey wrote text over Townshend’s image, commenting that quitting The Who “would [have] let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) through the weeks of mayhem” as he was first fired from the band then reinstated.

“To clarify ‘other projects’... yes I do have other projects and always have,” he continued, referencing his work with artists including Johnny Marr and The Lightning Seeds.

“None of this has ever interfered with The Who and was never a problem for them,” he concluded. “The lie is or would have been that I quit The Who – I didn’t. I love The Who and everyone in it.”

Starkey was fired from the band in April over a dispute about his performance at the Royal Albert Hall the previous month.

A report on the band’s gig in the Metro suggested that Daltrey had complained onstage about Starkey’s performance, apparently telling the audience he was struggling to sing their final track, “The Song is Over”.

“To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t,” he said. “All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys.”

Starkey was reinstated three days later, having called his bandmate “Toger Daktrey” and joking that he was bringing “formal charges of overplaying” against him.

Starkey has also played drums for musicians including Johnny Marr and Noel Gallagher ( Getty Images )

He first joined The Who full-time during their 1996 Quadrophenia tour, having been introduced to the drums by the band’s former drummer, Keith Moon, a family friend who gave Starkey a drum kit for his eighth birthday.

The band are due to kick off the North America leg of their farewell tour, UK and Europe dates for which have yet to be announced, in August.

A number of Starkey’s friends and fans posted messages of support on his latest Instagram post, including Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who joked: “WIthout Zak it’s like, ‘The Who who?’”

Brazilian drummer João Barone of the band Os Paralamas do Successo said: “Simply unbelievable, what a wrong move, couldn’t be a worse choice, it’s a matter they just ‘Can’t Explain’...”

The news comes after another rock drummer was fired over the weekend, as the Foo Fighters dropped Josh Freese two years after he was brought on to fill in for the late Taylor Hawkins.

Freese said that he had never been let go from a band in his 40 years of playing professionally, so while he was not angry, he was “a bit shocked and disappointed”.

“I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band,” he said.