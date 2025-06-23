Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool band The Christians have shared an update on their drummer, Lionel Duke, after he suffered a cardiac arrest while they were opening for musician Sting.

The performance was underway at Liverpool’s Pier Head on Sunday (22 June) when Duke suddenly collapsed two songs into their set, suffering what was described by his team as a cardiac arrest.

Lead singer Garry Christian called for help while a privacy screen was set up onstage. Emergency responders arrived and Duke was treated before being taken away in an ambulance.

In a statement to the band’s Facebook page, The Christians thanked their followers for the “many messages” they had received asking for updates on their drummer.

“We are awaiting news from the Heart and Chest hospital at Broad Green and thank the phenomenal team of medics present from On the Waterfront Liverpool team who stepped in so swiftly to help our poor Lionel,” the band said.

“Please send positive vibes his way.”

Fans left more messages of love and support in the comments section, while others who had been at the gig described the “terrifying” moment Duke had fallen ill.

“Was at the gig in the front seen it all unfold what swift action by his band and first aid responders and the event staff for making it dignified by shielding Lionel with a makeshift curtain whilst they performed the CPR,” fan Mike Landsborough said.

“I know he is in good hands at Broadgreen as I too suffered a heart attack and was treated successfully at Broadgreen our thoughts are with Lionel, his family and his band family.”

Barbara Corfield said: “It was terrifying to see poor Lionel slump forward. I was so proud of the respect the Liverpool crowd showed falling silent, no photos and many people turned around. We were kept updated, and Sting sang 'Fragile' after asking us all to hold Lionel in our thoughts. Wishing him a speedy recovery. He is in good hands at Broadgreen.”

Several other fans praised the former The Police frontman for continuing to update the audience with any news during his headline performance, as well as the on-site medical team and venue staff for their swift action.

open image in gallery Sting’s performance went ahead with the band’s blessing ( PA Archive )

His performance went ahead with the band’s blessing, it was confirmed.

“We were in the front row and it was so scary,” Nicky Payne said.

“As someone else has said, medics leapt out of the crowd and jumped onto the stage to help [until] the paramedics arrived. The staff there were so amazing, quickly pulling the makeshift curtain around Lionel to give him the privacy and dignity he deserved.

“The manager gave us the update we wanted to hear that Lionel [was] on his way to hospital and getting the best possible care.”

Band manager Emma Bridget appeared onstage shortly after Duke’s collapse to tell them what had taken place.

“They’ve done four rounds of CPR on him,” she said, the Liverpool Echo reported. “We’re really hoping he is going to make it. He didn’t have a pulse, he’s got one now, we think. Thank you so much.

“I’m just so sorry because Gary loves Liverpool and he wanted to put on the show of his life… we’re really devastated but thank you so much.”

The Christians formed in the 1980s and achieved a No 2 album in the UK with their self-titled debut. They also scored a top 20 hit with their single “Ideal World”, and reached No 8 in the charts with their 1988 cover of The Isley Brothers’ “Harvest for the World”.