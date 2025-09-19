Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift’s upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be celebrated with a release party in movie theaters.

However, as fans scrambled to get their tickets to Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl — which will be released October 3 — the AMC Theaters app crashed.

People shared screenshots on X of what their app looked like, highlighting that there was an “estimated wait time” to not only purchase tickets for Swift’s event, but any films an AMC Theater was showing.

“Thank you for your patience as we experience high traffic volume,” the message on the app read.

“We have proactively created this queue for all visitors. When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to begin you ‘Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ ticket purchase or other online visit. To purchase tickets or make A-list reservations today for movies that are now playing, please visit an AMC Theatre near you or check back later.”

The singer’s release party will also feature a music video for the song ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Though the app is back up and working, frustrated fans vented on social media. “Tryna buy tickets to the new kanye doc and taylor swift fans shut down the amc website,” one X post read, while another person wrote, “i can’t f***ing use my free AMC tickets rn cuz of f***ing taylor swift.”

The album was first announced last month ahead of the Grammy winner’s appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his older brother Jason Kelce.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Swift discussed her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and her much-anticipated new album, explaining that the 12 songs were inspired by her experiences during her record-breaking Eras Tour. She also revealed that the album would feature a collaboration with fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and and vibrant,” she said. “It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. That effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as [Travis] said... bangers.”

She added that the album will stand alone without bonus tracks, confirming: “There's no other songs coming.”

“It's not like The Tortured Poets Department where I was like: ‘Here's a data dump of everything I thought or felt in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12,” she said. “There's not a 13th, there's not a 14th, there's not other ones coming.”

The “Karma” singer has not yet mentioned whether she plans to tour the new album.