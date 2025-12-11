Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SZA has accused the White House of “rage-baiting artists” by using their work in videos promoting its deportation efforts.

The White House shared a video on Monday featuring ICE officers making arrests, soundtracked to SZA’s song “Big Boys.”

“WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN,” the White House wrote in the post’s caption. “Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

The five-time Grammy-winning singer responded on X/Twitter, claiming that the White House was deliberately provoking artists to get online engagement.

“White House rage-baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK,” she wrote, adding: “evil n boring.” The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

open image in gallery SZA accused the White House of angering artists for ‘free promo’ of their videos promoting ICE arrests ( X/Twitter via @SZA )

open image in gallery SZA joins a growing list of musicians who have protested the use of their work in promotional videos shared by the White House ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

The “Kill Bill” singer joins a growing list of musicians who have protested the use of their work in promotional videos shared by the White House.

Last week, Sabrina Carpenter responded after the Department of Homeland Security shared a similar video depicting ICE agents chasing and arresting people to her hit song “Juno,” calling the move “evil and disgusting.”

She demanded in an X/Twitter post: “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

The White House captioned its post: “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” with a kissy face emoji.

A spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent: “Here’s a Short’n’Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter called out the White House last week for using her music to promote its ‘inhumane agenda’ ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Olivia Rodrigo has been outspoken about the use of artists’ music without their consent for government material on social media ( Getty Images )

It comes one month after pop singer Olivia Rodrigo lambasted the Trump administration after DHS posted an Instagram video soundtracked by her “All-American B****” to promote its deportation efforts.

In the comments, Rodrigo wrote: “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.” The comment was later taken down.

The video featured a montage of what appeared to be undocumented people voluntarily boarding DHS flights and giving a thumbs-up as they departed.

“LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CPB Home app,” read the caption. “If you don’t, you will face consequences.”

After Rodrigo’s response went viral, Instagram removed the soundtrack from the clip.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement afterwards: “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Other artists who have objected to Trump or his administration for using their music without consent include Jack White, Beyoncé and the Rolling Stones.