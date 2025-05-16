Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Mick Jagger are among the handful of musicians featured in the 2025 edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

The list, which annually reveals the 350 wealthiest individuals and families in Britain, is mostly dominated by big business owners, retail tycoons and investors. This year, the music industry are represented by six male musicians who dominate British culture.

The wealthiest musician on the list is Sir Paul McCartney, 82, who placed 151st with an estimated wealth of £1.025bn. His value had risen by £25m from last year’s calculation, thanks to the ticket sales from his Got Back world tour, which saw him perform a range of Beatles songs and solo material at more than 60 international shows.

Last year, McCartney became the UK’s first ever billionaire musician with a net worth of £1bn, up from £865m in 2022.

Female musicians were completely absent from the ranking, though Dua Lipa did make an appearance on the accompanying 40 Under 40 Rich List. The “New Rules” singer was the youngest on that list at 29, and was valued at £115m. Meanwhile, “Rolling in the Deep” musician Adele, 37, was worth £170m.

On the main list, which does not take age into account, Andrew Lloyd-Webber was ranked in 273rd place with a total worth of £500m, and a £13m loss on last year’s fortune. The composer, who has been behind acclaimed musicals Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, is preparing for the release of his new production The Illusionist, based on the 2006 film about a magician whose performances blur the line between reality and illusion.

Sir Elton John had risen from position 291 to 283 on this year’s list, with a total worth of £475m and a £5m increase on last year’s valuation. In April, he released his album, Who Believes in Angels, in collaboration with Brandi Carlile, which debuted at number one in the UK album chart.

The Rolling Stones bandmates Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards shared 295th place, with matching fortunes of £440m each (a £25m individual increase on last year).

open image in gallery Ed Sheeran, Mick Jagger and Andrew Lloyd-Webber were among the musicians featured on the 2025 rich list ( Getty Images )

The band recently postponed their 2025 tour while Jagger receives medical treatment, but The Sunday Times reports that ticket sales made an overall £190m at the box office.

Richards has put his earnings into art and property, according to the publication, including buying a home on the private island Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran, a new entrant to the annual list, placed 333rd with a total value of £370m. The singer, who is gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album, Play, later this year, was previously valued at £300m in the publication’s 35 under 35 Rich List, which was released in 2023.

Music entrepreneur and talent show judge Simon Cowell placed 301st on the list, with a total worth of £430m and a rise of £15m on last year. The majority of his wealth comes from his company Syco, which owns the global TV franchises Got Talent and The X Factor.

open image in gallery Keith Richards (left) and Mick Jagger (right) had matching fortunes of £440m each ( PA )

Elsewhere, the billionaire Hinduja family retained their position at the top of The Sunday Times Rich List, despite experiencing a decrease in their overall wealth.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, who head the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, hold a fortune estimated at £35.3bn.

Among the other billionaires in the top tier are prominent figures such as inventor Sir James Dyson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, part-owner of Manchester United and the Duke of Westminster.