Record fall in billionaires living in UK after Labour’s non-dom tax crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has experienced its most significant drop in billionaires ever recorded, the Sunday Times Rich List 2025 has revealed. This year's list, which ranks Britain's wealthiest individuals and families, highlights a continuing downward trend in the billionaire population for the third year running.

While the Hinduja family retains the top spot with a fortune exceeding £35 billion, the overall number of billionaires has fallen to 156 from 165 in 2024. This decrease marks the steepest decline in the Rich List's 37-year history, coinciding with Labour's crackdown on the non-dom tax status.

The list also features prominent figures such as Sir Elton John, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Sir Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, and the King, among the 350 wealthiest individuals and families in the UK.

open image in gallery Jim Ratcliffe, Denise Coates and James Dyson all make the Rich List again in 2025 ( Getty Images )

“Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling,” said Robert Watts, compiler of the Rich List.

“We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.”

He said he was also “struck by the strength of criticism for Rachel Reeves’s Treasury” when speaking to wealthy individuals for the publication.

Mr Watts said: “We expected the abolition of non-dom status would anger affluent people from overseas.

“But homegrown young tech entrepreneurs and those running centuries-old family firms are also warning of serious consequences to a range of tax changes unveiled in last October’s budget.”

The Labour Government abolished the non-dom tax status in April, which is where UK residents whose permanent home or domicile for tax purposes is outside the UK.

Last year, former Conservative chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed plans to scrap the tax status before successor Rachel Reeves sped up the process.

Akshata Murty, the wife of former prime minister Rishi Sunak, is among those who were well-known non-doms.

The couple once again appear in the Rich List, although their wealth slipped to £640 million from £651 million a year earlier, after her shares in Infosys – the tech company founded by her father – fell over tariff concerns.

open image in gallery The Sunday Times Rich List 2025 top 10 ( PA Graphics )

Other notable figures on the list included the King, whose wealth matched that of Mr Sunak and Ms Murty at £640 million.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, who are behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, were named Britain’s richest again in 2025, despite their wealth dipping to £35.3 billion from £37.2 billion.

The Hindujas were followed in the list by real estate moguls David and Simon Reuben, who moved up to second after increasing their wealth to £26.9 billion.

They were followed by investor Sir Leonard Blavatnik, entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and shipping tycoon Idan Ofer.

The biggest faller in 2025 was Ineos founder and Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe who saw his wealth decline by around £6 billion for the second consecutive year.

He is seventh on the list with a wealth of around £17 billion.

Meanwhile, the biggest risers were the Russian-born brothers Igor and Dmitry Bukhman who built a fortune on mobile games such as Gardenscapes and Fishd