Stagecoach, often called “Coachella’s country cousin,” is returning for its 2025 edition this weekend.

From Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, country music fans will gather at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to enjoy performances from the genre’s current top artists.

Headlining the three-day affair are country music stars Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. Each night will wrap up with special performances from T-Pain, Creed, and The Backstreet Boys.

For those unable to attend the music festival in person, a live stream will be available on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel & Prime Video, beginning at 4 p.m. PST each day. Replays of the full broadcast will be available to watch each night at 12 a.m. PST.

Find out who’s performing each day of the Stagecoach 2025 festival below.

Friday (April 25)

The first day of the festival will welcome headliner Zach Bryan. The Grammy-winning “I Remember Everything” singer performed at last year’s festival; however, this appearance will mark his first time headlining the event.

(L-R) Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs will headline each day of the music festival ( Getty Images )

Following Bryan’s late-night performance is rapper T-Pain, who has recently re-entered the country music scene after experiencing years of racism from country music fans. The “I’m Sprung” artist will close out the festival's first night.

Other major artists performing Friday include Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, Carly Pearce, Whiskey Myers, Sierra Ferrell, Dylan Scott, Tucker Wetmore, Nikki Lane, 49 Winchester, Bryan Martin, and Drake Milligan.

Further down the lineup is Alana Springsteen, Tigirlily Gold, Tanner Usrey, Avery Anna, Carter Faith, John Morgan, Noeline Hofmann, Abi Carter, and Mae Estes.

Saturday (April 26)

Saturday’s lineup will see the return of Jelly Roll, who made his unforgettable Stagecoach debut last year with a powerful tribute to the late Toby Keith with a rendition of “Should've Been A Cowboy.”

Sturgill Simpson, Nelly, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, Koe Wetzel, Dylan Gossett, Niko Moon, Tommy James & The Shondells, Dasha Crystal Gayle, and Louie the Singer feature later on the bill.

George Birge, Annie Bosko, Tiera Kennedy, The Castellows, Myles Kennedy, Maddox Batson, Colby Acuff, Lanie Gardner, and Kashus Culpepper will also appear.

Concluding the night will be the legendary rock band Creed.

Sunday (April 27)

The final day of the festival will welcome back headliner Luke Combs, the country artist who went viral for his hit remix of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 song “Fast Car.”

Combs made his Stagecoach debut in 2019 before returning as a headliner in 2022.

Sunday’s lineup additionally includes Midland, Sammy Hagar, Flatland Cavalry, Scotty McCreery, Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, Conner Smith, Chayce Beckham, Austin Snell, Treatyy Oak Revival, The Bacon Brothers, Alexander Kay, Brent Cobb, The Wilder Blue, Abby Anderson, Angel White, Waylon Wyatt, Anne Wilson, Vincent Mason, and Blessing Offor.

Finally, the Nineties boy band The Backstreet Boys will close out the entire festival with a Sunday night set. The performance will also be in honor of the 25th anniversary of their Millennium album.