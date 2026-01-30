Spice Girls are closer to a reunion than in ‘a very long time,’ says Mel C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melanie C has revealed that the Spice Girls are closer to a reunion now than they have been in a "very long time", keeping fans’ hopes alive for a potential return to the stage. The singer, known to millions as Sporty Spice, added: "I’m always keeping my fingers crossed."

Appearing on Heart Breakfast on Friday, the 52-year-old addressed mounting speculation surrounding the pop group’s future, particularly as this year marks the 30th anniversary of their iconic hit single, Wannabe.

The group, which formed in 1994, quickly rose to global fame, dominating the charts with anthems such as Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever. The original line-up comprised Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

Recent excitement among fans was sparked last week when Emma Bunton, affectionately known as Baby Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday alongside bandmates Mel C, Victoria Beckham, and Geri Halliwell-Horner. A photograph of the four Spice Girls, shared across their respective Instagram profiles, prompted an outpouring of enthusiastic comments from followers.

The Spice Girls performed during the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony in London (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

During her interview, host Amanda Holden questioned Mel C about the possibility of a reunion. The singer reflected on the group’s 2019 Spice World tour, which notably did not feature Victoria Beckham. "Looking back to 2019, when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us. So she has to have that experience," she stated.

Chisholm also referenced the recent birthday celebration, adding: "I’m sure lots of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend. We were celebrating Emma’s birthday." Addressing the absence of Melanie Brown (Mel B or Scary Spice), she noted: "We missed Melanie B, she wasn’t there sadly, but the four of us were and it was so lovely. It was a big birthday, so you feel very nostalgic."

Teasing the prospect of a full reunion, Chisholm reiterated her optimism: "We’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I’m always keeping my fingers crossed."

The girl group’s debut single, Wannabe, launched them to stardom in 1996, followed by further chart-toppers including Stop and 2 Become 1. After two years at the pinnacle of pop, Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice) departed in 1998, citing "differences between us". The remaining members announced an indefinite hiatus in December 2000. Despite this, the Spice Girls have reunited for significant events, including the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics in 2012 and their Spice World tour in 2019, consistently fuelling speculation about their return to the stage.