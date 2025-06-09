Sly Stone death: Funk and soul legend of ‘Dance to the Music’ fame dies aged 82
Sly and the Family Stone rose to fame in the late 1960s and early 1970s
Sly Stone, the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with the band Sly and the Family Stone, has died. He was 82.
“After a prolonged battle with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family,” a statement from his family read, per Variety.
“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”
Stone’s family also shared that he “recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course.”
The group rose to fame with the 1969 smash hit “Dance to the Music.”
Stone was born the second of five children in Denton, Texas. His parents, K.C. and Alpha Stewart, were both deeply religious and raised their children as such.
More to follow
