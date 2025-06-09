Frederick Forsyth, The Day of the Jackal author, dies aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prolific British novelist Frederick Forsyth, best known for 1971’s The Day of the Jackal, which was adapted for the screen in 1973 and again in 2024, has died. He was 86.

Forsyth died at home Monday after a brief illness, his literary agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed. He was surrounded by his family at he time of his death.

“We mourn the passing of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers,” Lloyd said in a statement, per The Times. “Only a few weeks ago I sat with him as we watched a new and moving documentary of his life — In My Own Words, to be released later this year on BBC1 — and was reminded of an extraordinary life, well lived.”

Born August 25, 1938, in Ashford, Kent, Forsyth served as a pilot in the Royal Air Force before becoming a journalist. He was hired by Reuters in 1961 before moving over to the BBC in 1965, where he worked as an assistant diplomatic correspondent.

During much of his early career with Reuters, he reported on French affairs and the attempted assassination of President Charles de Gaulle. After transitioning to BBC, however, he was sent to Nigeria to report on the Biafran war.

Author of 'The Day of the Jackal,' Frederick Forsyth, has died ( Getty )

“My brief was to report the all-conquering march of the Nigerian army,” Forsyth recalled in a 2020 op-ed for The Guardian. “It did not happen. Naively, I filed this. When my report was broadcast our high commissioner complained to the CRO in London, who passed it on to the BBC — which accused me of pro-rebel bias and recalled me to London.”

Frustrated by the BBC’s “slavishness” to Whitehall, he quit and returned to Biafra in 1968 as a freelance reporter. There, he began working for the MI6 as an intelligence “asset,” he revealed in his 2015 autobiography, The Outsider.

“There was nothing weird about it,” he clarified at a live event in October 2015, “it was the Cold War. An awful lot of the strength of British intelligence came from the number of volunteers. A businessman might be going to a trade fair in a difficult-to-enter city and he’d be approached, quite gently, with a courteous, ‘If you would be so kind as to accept an envelope under your hotel door and bring it home …’ so that was what I did. I ran errands.”

More to come...