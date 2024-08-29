Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Musician Sid Wilson of heavy metal band Slipknot has shared a health update with fans after he was hospitalized for “serious burns” sustained in a bonfire “explosion” last week at his Iowa farm.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday (August 28), days after the accident, Wilson, 47, described the gruesome injuries he sustained to his face and arms.

“My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. My face is basically melted from nose down. But the swelling’s gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it’s regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly,” the keyboardist and DJ said.

“I’ve had better days, I guess, but I’m alive, so I’m doing good.”

Explaining how the explosion happened, he said: “A few nights ago, I lit [a wood pile] and let it burn down. So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything. And there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left, so I, like a dummy, [did] what I’m not supposed to do, but I added some gas to it.”

Wilson said that he took the gas canister “far away” from the pile.

“And then I started looking around for a long branch to kind of be at a distance to light it, and then I couldn’t find one immediately,” he continued. “So, my lack of patience got the better of me, and I was like, screw it. I’ll be all right, you know? And I squatted down and reached out and lit it, and it just, it was really humid out so there was still a lot of vapors lingering around in there, and it just… woof. Exploded.”

Sid Wilson said he’s lucky to be alive after sustaining serious burns in a bonfire explosion ( Getty Images )

His girlfriend Kelly Osbourne added: “They basically dressed the wounds and put all of this fake scab [stuff] all over [his] body until they could get to the burn unit and they could take the scabs off.”

Wilson spent a night in the hospital before he was sent home.

On Saturday (August 24), Wilson posted videos and photos from the hospital on Instagram, revealing that he had “had an explosion in my face.”

He said that he was getting his chest X-rayed to ensure he had not inhaled flames from the fire, and showed off his singed eyebrows and mustache, his blistered mouth and arms.

Assuring fans that he was going to be “ok,” Wilson said that no matter what, “I will see you on tour.”

The turntablist has since kept fans in the loop throughout his recovery.

In his most recent Instagram video, he showed his healing face, writing in the caption: “Halfway there.”

The “Duality” band is about to embark on a global tour in September, playing dates in the US and South America before traveling to Europe.