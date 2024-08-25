Support truly

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is being treated in hospital for “serious burns” after he was caught in a bonfire “explosion” on his farm in Iowa.

The US musician, 47, announced the news by sharing an Instagram video from his hospital bed, as he assured fans that he would be “OK”.

In the Instagram video, Wilson was lying in a hospital bed as medical staff treated the wounds on his face and arms.

“Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms,” he told the camera.

The DJ said he was getting his chest X-rayed to ensure he had not inhaled flames from the fire, and showed off his singed eyebrows and moustache, his blistered mouth and arms.

“I’m going to be all right you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour,” he said.

He posted a follow-up video while being transferred to a more specialist facility, in which he assured fans he was doing “pretty good” and that he was in “good hands”.

He said that he sustained the injuries from the remnants of a bonfire which he had burned on his farm the night before.

Friends and fans posted their well-wishes in the comments section of his videos, including Korn frontman Jonathan Davis and guitarist Brian Welch, and DJ Premier.

“Damn brother, that looks painful,” wrote System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian. “Hope you heal quickly. We’re out here sending you positive thoughts.”

His bandmates said in a statement that Wilson still plans on joining them for their performance at Rocklahoma festival, in Oklahoma, next weekend, despite his injuries.

His girlfriend Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of TV star Sharon and Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, also warned others about the dangers of burn piles in a video from his hospital beside.

“This is why you don’t f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire, exploded everything,” she said, with a stressed expression on her face.

Osbourne also shared a video of their young son playing with toys on the hospital floor beside Wilson, who was wrapped in bandages.

Slipknot later posted a statement on Instagram about Wilson’s accident, saying: “Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body.

“He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.”

The heavy metal band will embark on a global tour from September, playing dates in the US and South America before travelling to Europe.

They will then kick off the UK leg of their tour in December in Leeds, with shows scheduled for Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Additional reporting by Press Association