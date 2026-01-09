BBC Radio One names Skye Newman as Sound of 2026 winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Skye Newman has been named BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026, an accolade positioning the 22-year-old as a definitive artist to watch this year.

Having toured with global stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, her victory marks a significant career moment.

She expressed her shock: "I’m still in shock that I’ve won Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026. So many artists that I’ve listened to over the years have been honoured with the award, and now me. To think that Sound Of started the year I was born, 2003 and now I’m a winner. I’m so grateful and wouldn’t be where I am without my people and the BBC supporting me on my journey. Thank-you."

The prestigious competition, previously won by the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Adele and Haim, aims to predict which up-and-coming artists will breakthrough that year. It is voted for by a panel of more than 170 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean and Sam Smith.

BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders presenting the award to Skye Newman at Maida Vale Studios ( BBC )

The south London-born artist has already made a notable impact, securing a UK number five single with 'Family Matters'. Four more singles, including 'Hairdresser FU & UF' and 'Out Out', have charted, while her EP SE9 – PT1 reached number 18 on the UK albums chart. She told BBC News: "I can’t believe that I’ve got to this point, it’s incredible, surreal, just mental."

Newman triumphed over British rapper Jim Legxacy (second), US singer-songwriter Sombr (third), and New York indie rock band Geese (fourth). Australian indie pop band Royel Otis rounded off the top five, with the likes of pop singer Alessi Rose, indie band Florence Road and singer Sasha Keable also on the longlist.

Her performance from Radio 1’s Sound Of Live gig is available on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel, and her full interview with Jack Saunders can be heard on Radio 1’s New Music Show Podcast.