BBC Radio One names Skye Newman as Sound of 2026 winner
‘To think that Sound Of started the year I was born, 2003 and now I’m a winner,’ says the 22-year-old singer
Singer Skye Newman has been named BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026, an accolade positioning the 22-year-old as a definitive artist to watch this year.
Having toured with global stars Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, her victory marks a significant career moment.
She expressed her shock: "I’m still in shock that I’ve won Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026. So many artists that I’ve listened to over the years have been honoured with the award, and now me. To think that Sound Of started the year I was born, 2003 and now I’m a winner. I’m so grateful and wouldn’t be where I am without my people and the BBC supporting me on my journey. Thank-you."
The prestigious competition, previously won by the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Adele and Haim, aims to predict which up-and-coming artists will breakthrough that year. It is voted for by a panel of more than 170 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean and Sam Smith.
The south London-born artist has already made a notable impact, securing a UK number five single with 'Family Matters'. Four more singles, including 'Hairdresser FU & UF' and 'Out Out', have charted, while her EP SE9 – PT1 reached number 18 on the UK albums chart. She told BBC News: "I can’t believe that I’ve got to this point, it’s incredible, surreal, just mental."
Newman triumphed over British rapper Jim Legxacy (second), US singer-songwriter Sombr (third), and New York indie rock band Geese (fourth). Australian indie pop band Royel Otis rounded off the top five, with the likes of pop singer Alessi Rose, indie band Florence Road and singer Sasha Keable also on the longlist.
Her performance from Radio 1’s Sound Of Live gig is available on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel, and her full interview with Jack Saunders can be heard on Radio 1’s New Music Show Podcast.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks