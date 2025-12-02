BBC Sound of 2026 longlist revealed featuring Sombr and Alessi Rose

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British singer-songwriter Alessi Rose and US artist Sombr are among the promising talents named on BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2026 longlist, an annual tradition spotlighting artists tipped for breakthrough success next year.

The prestigious list, now in its 23rd year, aims to showcase the "exciting" acts poised to make a significant impact in the coming year.

Comprising 10 diverse artists, the longlist was meticulously chosen by a panel of over 170 industry experts and musicians.

Esteemed figures such as Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean, and Sam Smith contributed to the selection process, lending considerable weight to the predictions.

open image in gallery Sombr, 20, is best known for his viral TikTok hit, 'Back to Friends' ( Getty )

Alessi Rose, who captivated audiences at Trnsmt festival in Glasgow and the Reading and Leeds festivals earlier this year, secured her place on the coveted list. Joining her is American artist Sombr, known by his birth name Shane Michael Boose.

The 20-year-old recently performed his single '12 To 12' on The Graham Norton Show and earlier this year won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Alternative Video for his track 'Back To Friends'.

Other notable inclusions feature alternative pop artist Chloe Qisha, 26, and Australian indie pop duo Royel Otis. South-east London’s Skye Newman, 22, also made the cut, having achieved a top five spot in the UK singles charts in June with her second single, 'Family Matters'. R&B singer Kwn, shortlisted for Best New International Act at this year's Bet Awards, is also recognised.

The longlist is completed by US indie rock band Geese, Irish rock band Florence Road, British rapper Jim Legxacy, and British singer-songwriter Sasha Keable.

open image in gallery Sasha Keable performs onstage during day two of SXSW London 2025 ( Getty Images for SXSW London )

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders emphasised the list's importance, stating: "Radio 1’s Sound Of list showcases 10 of the most exciting names to watch out for over the next 12 months. In a time when artists feel like they are disposable to the algorithm, a list like Sound of continues to champion the stars of the future and put its weight behind them."

Fellow DJ Sian Eleri added: "The list is always a compass for what’s next, and 2026 is heading somewhere special. The future has arrived."

The countdown of the Top 5 artists will commence on Radio 1 from January 5, 2026, with the ultimate winner set to be unveiled on January 9.

Previous Sound Of artists include global superstars such as Stormzy, Adele, Lady Gaga, Raye, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi. American singer Chappell Roan was named the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2025.