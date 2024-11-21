Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is Eve in Bastille Presents ‘&’ music video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley features in a moving short film from Bastille frontman Dan Smith for his new album, &( Ampersand), which accompanies the original song “Eve & Paradise Lost”.

Directed by Bafta-winning director Dominic Savage, the visuals reflect the song’s theme as Ashley embodies Eve, the first woman, who is consumed by love and loss before going through sadness, betrayal and vulnerability, before she reaches a sense of power.

“The song takes that famous biblical story and literalises it through a real relationship and a modern lens,” Smith explains.

“I had a pretty clear vision to represent it with something visually arresting, raw and unflinching, powerful in its simplicity. I’m a huge fan of both Simone and Dominic’s work, and it’s been amazing to have this opportunity to work with them on bringing this to life.”

He continued: “I loved our many conversations about how to best represent this song and the ideas within it, and I was totally blown away by Simone’s performance on the day which surpasses anything I could have imagined.

“Her incredible ability to take us through so many of the complicated nuances of Eve’s story in a single close-up take totally blows my mind. And seeing Dominic work with her and the crew on the performance, and calmly trusting the spontaneity of the process was massively inspiring, and a day I’ll never forget.”

Many fans will find themselves moved both by Ashley’s performance and the song’s lyrics, which seem particularly pertinent: “So we hid there in the garden, fruit was dripping down our chins/ Who'd have known that I'd be carrying our babies and our sins?/ No one warned what it feels like, had no mother, sister, friend/ You said, ‘Calm down,’ rolled your eyes at pain you'll never comprehend.”

Ashley, who shot to fame first in the hit comedy-drama series Sex Education, and then in her lead role in season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton, said: “When I first heard this song, I immediately felt a connection to it.

Simone Ashley in the music video for ‘Eve & Paradise Lost’ by Bastille ( Bastille / Universal )

“I loved working with Dan and Dominic and feel so proud of what we have created.”

Savage said, “I was so taken by the deeply felt emotions, empathy and truth within this song that Dan Smith has beautifully created.

“Working with the amazing Simone Ashley to express these powerful feelings visually, proved to be an inspiring and wonderful exploration.”

Smith’s album & (Ampersand) is out now – listen to him talking about the inspirations behind the record onThe Independent’s new podcast, Good Vibrations.