Shakira’s concert in Medellín has been postponed due to safety concerns.

The show, which was scheduled for 24 February at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot stadium, was postponed after organisers said there were safety concerns following damage to the stage roof.

The news came barely a week after the Grammy winner’s concert in Peru’s Lima, scheduled for 16 February, had to be cancelled as the singer was hospitalised with an abdominal issue.

Shakira said the postponement of the show was “out of my hands and those of my production team”. “My Medellín people! It hurts me greatly to not be able to get up on stage and sing for you with the desire that I had,” she posted on social media in Spanish. “My sons were excited to visit Medellín, as was I to be reunited with you and share all the surprises that I had prepared for you.

“I am very sorry for the inconvenience, especially for those who have travelled. It’s out of my hands and those of my production team, but I am sure that we will soon find a new date to celebrate together. I am always grateful for the unconditional support you give me. I love you all very much and hope to see you all very soon.”

Concert promoter Páramo Presenta confirmed in a statement that the show would be rescheduled. “Together with Shakira’s team, we are working on new concerts for Colombia in the second half of this year, news that will be celebrated by more than one city in the country,” he said on X.

“During the assembly process of the show scheduled for February 24, the roof of the stage installed by the local production suffered damage that puts at risk the safety of the artist, her staff and, most importantly, that of the audience. The promoter and the artist’s team are working together and hope to reschedule the date in the future. We understand that this decision may be annoying for the public who were anxiously awaiting the show, but the most important thing is everyone’s safety.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on 11 February. The Medellín show was to be the second stop in her home country of Colombia.

Earlier this month, Shakira took home the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. She dedicated the award to her “immigrant brothers and sisters” in the country.

“You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she said.

“To all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are true. So this is for you too.”