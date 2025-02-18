Shakira world tour: Singer resumes Lima show after cancelling due to illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Superstar Shakira resumed her world tour on Monday performing in Lima, Peru.

The four-time Grammy winner was forced to cancel one of her two concerts in the city over the weekend after she came down with a stomach illness.

The 48-year-old arrived in Peru on Friday evening. She was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday.

But she cancelled the first of her two shows on Sunday, informing fans on X that she had been hospitalized due to an abdominal condition.

Hours before her Sunday show, she wrote in a statement posted to X: “I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today.

“I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru. I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform.”

She thanked her fans for their “understanding” and added that her team were working on a new date to reschedule the missed show.

The following day, the singer praised her fans for their outpouring of supporting, writing: “Thank you all for your loving messages.

open image in gallery Vendors sell posters of Shakira outside the concert in Lima ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart.”

The Colombian star then shared the news on Instagram on Monday, saying her concert at Lima’s Estadio Nacional soccer stadium would begin at 8:15 p.m. local time.

The Hips Don’t Lie star reshared photos and videos from fans in attendance to her Instagram Story where she can be seen dancing in a mini pink sparkly dress and walking through the stadium in a matching metallic silver trouser and shirt.

Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, her first in seven years, in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil last Tuesday and performed in Sao Paulo last Thursday.

Following her performance in Peru, the singer will continue the Latin American leg of tour in her home country of Colombia before moving to Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

She will then embark on the North American leg of her tour this spring, kicking off on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, won best Latin pop album at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

The record is her first release since she separated from her former partner, former professional Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, who she shares sons Sasha and Mila with.