Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More details are emerging after Shakira’s concert at Fenway Park in Boston was canceled hours before she was scheduled to take the stage.

The home of the Red Sox canceled concerts for Shakira on Thursday and country star Jason Aldean on Friday, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

However, local reports now suggest that structural issues with the staging were behind the sudden cancellation.

The staging “fell apart” during rehearsals on Thursday, reports WCVB.

The outlet further reports that Boston Inspectional Services had determined that the staging was not structurally sound during an inspection.

This is not the first stop on Shakira’s current tour to be canceled. Two of her concerts at the start of the tour, first in Lima, Peru, and then in Medellín, Colombia, were called off. The singer was hospitalized with an abdominal issue in Lima and then experienced a safety issue after the stage’s roof sustained damage in Medellín.

Meanwhile, attendees at the singer’s MetLife Stadium in New Jersey show were issued with an urgent health warning telling them that they could have been exposed to measles.

The Independent has contacted Live Nation for comment.

open image in gallery Shakira was scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on Thursday as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella )

In a statement, the entertainment company behind the shows told Boston 25, ”During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe.”

Crews at the stadium were working to dismantle the stage on Friday, according to Boston 25.

It was not immediately clear if the shows will be rescheduled for a later date.

Shakira, currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was set to open the 2025 Fenway Concert Series. Hours before the concert, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer posted on X: “Boston I’m coming! Will.I.am and Wycleff tomorrow! I can’t ask for more!! And can’t wait to be on stage with all of you!”

open image in gallery Jason Aldean was also scheduled to perform in Boston this week ( EPA )

Aldean, scheduled to appear with fellow country stars Brooks & Dunn Friday night as part of his Full Throttle tour, retweeted Fenway Park’s X announcement of the cancellations.

“Can Jason Aldean bring his own stage or something please we have 24 hours to fix this,” one fan wrote on X.

“What a disappointment,” another wrote.

“Why does this happen all the time with the big performers?” a third questioned.

This summer’s Fenway Concert Series lineup also includes Hozier, The Lumineers, Thomas Rhett, the Jonas Brothers, Chris Brown, The Who, and My Chemical Romance. The series is slated to run through September.