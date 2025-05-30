Shakira’s Boston concert canceled after staging ‘fell apart’ in latest blow to singer’s troubled tour
Live Nation initially cited ‘unforseen circumstances’ for the cancellation
More details are emerging after Shakira’s concert at Fenway Park in Boston was canceled hours before she was scheduled to take the stage.
The home of the Red Sox canceled concerts for Shakira on Thursday and country star Jason Aldean on Friday, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”
However, local reports now suggest that structural issues with the staging were behind the sudden cancellation.
The staging “fell apart” during rehearsals on Thursday, reports WCVB.
The outlet further reports that Boston Inspectional Services had determined that the staging was not structurally sound during an inspection.
This is not the first stop on Shakira’s current tour to be canceled. Two of her concerts at the start of the tour, first in Lima, Peru, and then in Medellín, Colombia, were called off. The singer was hospitalized with an abdominal issue in Lima and then experienced a safety issue after the stage’s roof sustained damage in Medellín.
Meanwhile, attendees at the singer’s MetLife Stadium in New Jersey show were issued with an urgent health warning telling them that they could have been exposed to measles.
The Independent has contacted Live Nation for comment.
In a statement, the entertainment company behind the shows told Boston 25, ”During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were canceled. All team members are safe.”
Crews at the stadium were working to dismantle the stage on Friday, according to Boston 25.
It was not immediately clear if the shows will be rescheduled for a later date.
Shakira, currently on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was set to open the 2025 Fenway Concert Series. Hours before the concert, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer posted on X: “Boston I’m coming! Will.I.am and Wycleff tomorrow! I can’t ask for more!! And can’t wait to be on stage with all of you!”
Aldean, scheduled to appear with fellow country stars Brooks & Dunn Friday night as part of his Full Throttle tour, retweeted Fenway Park’s X announcement of the cancellations.
“Can Jason Aldean bring his own stage or something please we have 24 hours to fix this,” one fan wrote on X.
“What a disappointment,” another wrote.
“Why does this happen all the time with the big performers?” a third questioned.
This summer’s Fenway Concert Series lineup also includes Hozier, The Lumineers, Thomas Rhett, the Jonas Brothers, Chris Brown, The Who, and My Chemical Romance. The series is slated to run through September.
