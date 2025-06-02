Shakira’s sixth concert canceled as DC mayor urges star to reschedule Pride show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shakira has been urged to reschedule her recently canceled performance at the World Pride 2025 event in Washington, D.C., by the city’s Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The Colombian superstar had been set to perform on Saturday night, but announced on Friday that she had to cancel due to the same equipment difficulties that also doomed a concert at Boston’s Fenway Park on Thursday.

In a statement, Shakira said: “Because of the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances that affected me and other artists in Boston, my full tour production is not able to be moved to Washington, DC in time for my scheduled performance on Saturday.”

She continued: “I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans in both Washington and Boston. I promise that I will do everything in my power to be with you as soon I can.”

In response to the news, Mayor Bowser said at a World Pride event per Fox 5 DC: “I want to do this for all of us. Shakira, girl, get yourself here!

“You got the rest of the week - get yourself here! We love you, we want to see you, we want to rock with you, party with you!”

Shakira and Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser ( Getty )

The D.C. show marks the sixth cancellation of Shakira’s ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

She launched the tour in South America in February, but was soon forced to cancel a concert in Lima, Peru, after she was hospitalized with an abdominal issue.

A week later, she had to cancel a concert in Medellín, Colombia, over concerns about the safety of the stage. Similar stage concerns put paid to a pair of scheduled shows in Santiago, Chile.

In a statement translated by People, the singer said the stage was “not stable enough to guarantee the safety of my band, dancers, fans and me.”

“There are two things I would never compromise: the security of my team and that of my fans, and I would never offer a show below the quality standards that you all deserve,” continued Shakira. “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces to not be able to perform for you due to reasons out of my control.”

Refunds have been issued for the canceled shows in Boston and Washington, D.C.

On social media, some fans expressed their frustration with the short notice given before the canceled shows, with one writing: “I love Shakira to death but I can't accept any excuses. no matter how many technical issues they bring out. this is is just her fault. cancelling your concert on the show day is just unacceptable. idk if you know how this have impacted your image.”